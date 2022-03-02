Miguel Rodriguez stood in a long line outside a food pantry in Long Island City, waiting for his turn to pick up free groceries after his construction company canceled a day of work.

It was the first time Rodriguez, 38, of Elmhurst, came to the pantry run by the charity Hour Children. He said he now earns 30% less than his pre-pandemic wage and his hours are not steady.

“We have two kids at home. We need food. I'm working. We are working, but it's not enough,” said Rodriguez, who lost his job as a cook in March 2020 when the restaurant he was working at went out of business after the government ordered non-essential businesses to close.

Rising food prices are forcing New Yorkers struggling to feed themselves and their families to rely more on food banks and pantries. U.S. inflation has hit its highest level since 1982, eroding consumers’ purchasing power and exacerbating the food insecurity crisis that existed before COVID-19 swept through the city.