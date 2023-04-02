As former President Donald Trump faces a possible criminal trial in Manhattan, state lawmakers on Sunday stumped for proposed legislation that would make it easier for court proceedings to be recorded on video and streamed live.

State Sen. Brad Hoylman-Sigal sponsored a bill that would change the current rules by allowing the press to record trials on video cameras and for the courts to stream the proceedings. Under the proposal, judges would still have the authority to ban the recording of trials — but it would flip existing default that only allows audio-visual recordings when a judge gives permission.

Hoylman-Sigal said the legislation would increase transparency in the courts and give the public a window into Trump’s potential criminal trial.

“The public has the right to witness this moment in history,” said Hoylman-Sigal. “I advocated for this bill before there were even thoughts of Trump being arraigned…This is a concern for any civil or criminal trial in the state of New York.”

Legislation to allow cameras in New York courtrooms has died in Albany several times over recent decades — but Hoylman-Sigal urged the Legislature to pass it in this year’s state budget, which is expected to be finalized this week.

A Manhattan grand jury indicted Trump on Thursday, making him the first former president in U.S. history to face criminal charges. According to multiple reports, Trump is expected to be arraigned in criminal court on Tuesday, but Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office has yet to confirm the timing.

Elected officials advocating on Sunday to allow for cameras in the courtroom estimated it could be more than a year before Trump’s case goes to trial.

“The case against Donald Trump will be the trial of the century,” Assemblymember Tony Simone said. “We need to make sure that the citizens of this nation see for themselves the trial of the century.”