The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) and the multinational energy company National Grid mutually agreed to extend the deadline for a final decision on a permit that could expand natural gas production at the Greenpoint Energy Center.

The request for extension was filed Friday, the day after residents, local activists and two Congresswomen called on Gov. Kathy Hochul to reconsider the air permit that would allow the energy facility to process more liquid natural gas, and by extension, potentially leak more airborne pollutants. National Grid signed and agreed to the extension the same day it was submitted. A decision had been slated to happen by February 7th.

DEC officials told WNYC/Gothmist that the extra time would enable the agency to complete its ongoing review of more than 6,000 public comments submitted between November 10th, 2020 and March 22nd, 2021, including from three public hearings held in March 2021. They also said it’s the sixth time an extension has been made since National Grid initially requested the permit in May 2020.

“Once the review is complete, DEC will determine next steps, including if an adjudicatory hearing would be held on the application, prior to making a decision,” DEC said in an email to WNYC/Gothamist.