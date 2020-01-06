Khalil Cumberbatch, who was formerly incarcerated and is now chief strategist for New Yorkers United for Justice, echoed that point. His organization has said it has invested $2 million dollars so far in a public education campaign around the new laws.

“It is now officially six days into the new reform and undoubtedly we are watching all in horror and disgust at the some of the disturbing incidences that have happened to our Jewish brothers and sisters in their community,” Cumberbatch said. “But those crimes have unfortunately been weaponized to focus on the pre-trial reforms that have happened in a way that is all too often is misleading or full of mistruths.”

The new bail law has become a political football, with Democrats who supported it on the defense. In addition to the anti-Semitic incidents, individuals charged with other serious offenses were released in recent days because they could not be held on bail. A driver accused of a hit and run in Rockland County was released, and then taken into custody by immigration officials.

Nassau County officials voiced misgivings after individuals released without bail were rearrested.

“Democrats have abandoned crime victims, law enforcement, and the public in favor of criminals,” said Senate Republican Leader John Flanagan, who represents central Long Island.

Democrats have responded to these criticisms by striking a more moderate tone.

“There have been some individuals who unfortunately have been released under the new bail reform,” said Attorney General Letitia James, a Democrat, over the weekend. “As a result of that, it’s critically important the legislature take into consideration that safety should be the first priority,” she added, indicating support for revisions to the law so judges should have more discretion.

Nick Langworthy, the state Republican Party chair, said, “It’s no surprise we’re seeing a swift and sweeping outrage,” and added that Democrats are now seeing the intensity of voters’ anger, and are fearing for their political careers. He called on them to “repeal this disastrous law right now and start over.”

In addition to giving judges more discretion, various politicians and law enforcement officials have called for making certain crimes that are considered nonviolent under the law eligible once again for bail. Senator Todd Kaminsky, a Long Island Democrat, is proposing to let judges set bail for people charged with misdemeanor sex offenses, including public lewdness and endangering the welfare of a child.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has also called for legislation allowing judges to consider a defendant’s potential danger when deciding whether to release someone. In New Jersey, which implemented bail reforms three years ago, judges can consider whether someone poses an unacceptable flight risk or a danger to their community.

But bail reform did not impose such changes in New York, where judges can only consider whether the defendant is likely to return to court when setting bail, as well as new pre-trial release conditions.

Republican State Senators Patrick Gallivan and Sue Serino introduced legislation in November that would let judges consider whether a defendant poses a current physical danger to the safety of any crime victim.

However, criminal defense attorneys argue that algorithms based on a potential danger could disproportionately impact people of color. They also note that judges can set bail on defendants who are charged with new felonies while awaiting trial, or who persistently and willfully fail to attend their court appearances.

New York allows judges to release defendants with supervision, which can include meeting with caseworkers a few times a month. New York City’s supervised release program also encourages defendants to attend counseling and take advantage of social services, but those are voluntary incentives and cannot be mandated pre-trial.