Education officials and advocates say it’s time to rethink the per-pupil formula New York City has used to determine the bulk of school funding for the past 15 years, as city schools face budget cuts due to declining enrollment.

Chancellor David Banks has promised to convene a task force to overhaul the formula, which education department officials said will kick off in “the next several weeks.” It will be composed of parents, education department staff, and members of the Panel for Education Policy – the school system’s oversight body – among others, a department spokesperson said.

The move comes as city leaders have pushed back against the department’s budget cuts. It will also be the second time a task force has tried to tackle the formula’s inequities in as many mayoral administrations, following efforts under former Mayor Bill de Blasio to make the system fairer for English-language learners, those in special education classes, and low-income students.

This week, Mayor Eric Adams acknowledged flaws in the funding formula, but instead of focusing on the city’s role in shaping Fair Student Funding, he said he is asking state lawmakers to increase the funding for city schools – although the state did just boost education funding substantially last year, with that funding ramping up over the next three years.

“We’re not getting our fair share coming from the state,” he said at a press conference on Thursday. “We’ve been denied for years … and we need help from them to increase the amount.”

The city is home to roughly 1,600 public schools, and for each, the majority of their individual funding is determined by what’s called the Fair Student Funding formula, which is made up of a combination of state and city funds. Principals can decide how best to use it.

The city, not the state, controls the formula, which was developed in 2007-8 during the Bloomberg Administration by then-Chancellor Joel Klein as a way to take the special needs of certain school populations into account.

Alongside enrollment, the algorithm provides additional funds for certain groups, by grade level, the number of students who are English Language Learners (ELLs), the number of students in special education, the number of students in need of academic intervention and other factors.

“The intent behind Fair Student Funding was to direct money to schools based on enrollment and student need and then give principals discretion over how they spend their funds,” said Ana Champeny, vice president of research at the Citizens Budget Commission.

Prior to establishing the formula, according to George Sweeting, acting director of the city’s Independent Budget Office, the city had doled out lump sums to districts within the five boroughs for superintendents to distribute, but he said that approach created its own disparities.

“The DOE did an analysis across schools that found that there was a lot of variability between the number of teachers per student and there was no relationship between poverty and funding,” Sweeting said. “You were winding up with some schools with poverty ending up with very low per capita spending, and other schools getting very high per capita allocations even if you didn’t see much poverty.”