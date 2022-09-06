Yet while flash flooding is possible in urban areas, large-scale flooding may be avoided because of drought conditions throughout the region this summer.

“Over the last two months, we’ve only really seen about 25 percent of our normal precipitation,” said Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s New York office, adding that parts of Long Island have seen even less. “This will definitely help that.”

While New York City is likely to see about two inches of rain, the NWS is forecasting heavier precipitation to the north. Parts of southern Connecticut could see as much as 5 inches by Tuesday evening, bringing to that area “a whole summer’s worth of rainfall in just a couple of days,” Vaz said.