Flash flooding will continue to be a concern for the New York Metro region as a slow-moving storm lumbers through the area, leaving as much as four inches of rain in some spots by the end of Tuesday.
Showers began to fall Monday evening and steadily persisted throughout the night. The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch until 5 p.m. Tuesday. Heavy showers are expected through most of the day.
Yet while flash flooding is possible in urban areas, large-scale flooding may be avoided because of drought conditions throughout the region this summer.
“Over the last two months, we’ve only really seen about 25 percent of our normal precipitation,” said Nelson Vaz, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service’s New York office, adding that parts of Long Island have seen even less. “This will definitely help that.”
While New York City is likely to see about two inches of rain, the NWS is forecasting heavier precipitation to the north. Parts of southern Connecticut could see as much as 5 inches by Tuesday evening, bringing to that area “a whole summer’s worth of rainfall in just a couple of days,” Vaz said.
Scattered showers and gray skies are likely through Wednesday, with temperatures dropping to the upper 60's. By Thursday, the NWS is forecasting mostly sunny skies with temps in the low 70's.