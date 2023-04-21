As part of a special Earth Day broadcast, "All Things Considered" is taking the show to Greenpoint, Brooklyn to explore its industrial past and efforts to remediate the area. To prepare, WNYC host Sean Carlson and an environmentalist took a boat tour along Newtown Creek, one of the country's most polluted waterways, which also cuts through some of the trendiest neighborhoods in New York City.

Over the years, I’ve seen plenty of formerly derelict industrial areas in our region transform into bustling commercial and residential spaces.

I grew up a millennial in northern New Jersey at a time when “redevelopment” seemed to be everywhere in our area. The factories that poisoned the land a stone’s throw from my home had long since closed. It’s been more than 20 years since the decaying buildings were torn down to make way for a Walmart. When I first moved to Brooklyn in 2005, it was a time when post-industrial eyesores were being converted into trendy loft spaces seemingly overnight.

While there is new development near its mouth at the East River, much of Newtown Creek still feels untouched by those decades of change. Its long history as a home for heavy industry – the first kerosene factory in North America was built on the Queens side in 1854 – is still visible in the fuel depots and tanks that line its shores. The water also bears the scars. The entire creek is a federal Superfund site due to more than 50 refineries that once lined its banks. Part of the creek’s contamination is also tied to the Greenpoint oil spill, a massive underground oil spill bigger than the infamous Exxon Valdez incident in Alaska in 1989. Not only is that spill one of two along Newtown Creek, it still doesn’t account for all the other harmful chemicals left behind from other industrial use.