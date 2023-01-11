Flights are delayed at Newark Airport, JFK and LaGuardia due to computer outages at the Federal Airline Administration.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said it is affecting the three major airports. Specifically, it is causing delays with United, Southwest American and Republican airlines, it said. The FAA tells Gothamist that it is working to restore its alert system, which provides internal safety information to flights and airport personnel.

The outage is impacting every airport in the country.

This story will be updated.