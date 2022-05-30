New York voters are staring down a summer with lots of campaigning in their future.

After a rollicking season of redistricting, where the courts ruled there will be two primary elections -- on June 28th and August 23rd -- candidates seeking their party’s nomination will be making their case to voters across the state.

Get ready for lawn signs, emails, commercials during baseball games, cameos at local street festivals, candidate forums and debates, all aimed at persuading voters to get out to the polls.

Here’s what you need to know about how to register to vote for the upcoming primary elections.

Who is eligible to vote in the primary elections?

New York State has a closed primary system. That means only voters who are registered in a party with a primary will be able to participate.

Who can register to vote?

To register to vote for the state primary elections, a person must be at least 18 years old, a citizen of the United States, a resident at their respective address for at least 30 days before the election, not in prison for a felony conviction, ruled incompetent by a court or claim the right to vote in another location. Check voter registration status in New York City here to or call 1-866-868-3692.

What is the difference between the June 28th and the August 23rd primary elections?

The June 28th primary will feature elections to nominate party candidates for governor, lieutenant governor, state Assembly, and in some areas, judicial candidates and other party positions. Early voting will run from June 18 - 26th, 2022.

The August 23rd primary will include elections to nominate party candidates for Congress and the state Senate. Early voting will run from August 13th - 21st, 2022.

What is the deadline to register to vote?

For new voters, the deadline to register for the June 23rd primary is Friday, June 3rd.

The deadline to register for the August 23rd primary is Friday, July 29th.

Forms must be postmarked by those deadlines or completed at a local Board of Elections (BOE) office.

How do you register?

Voter registration forms are available at any BOE office. They are also supposed to be available at more than a dozen state agency offices from the Department of Health to the Workers’ Compensation Board. Forms must be completed and submitted to the BOE by the deadlines above.

While you can download and print a registration form at the city or state BOE websites, the form must include your handwritten signature. The BOE will not accept a form that includes a digital or computer-generated signature. Voters can also call 1-800-FOR-VOTE to request a registration form.

Can I register to vote online?

Currently, you need an account with the New York State Department of Motor Vehicles to register online. While the state approved an online voter registration system, it is not expected to be available until the summer of 2023, according to the state BOE.

What if I want to change my party registration?

Unfortunately, the deadline to change your party affiliation was in February. If you are a registered voter, but you are not registered with a party, you will not be able to participate in the upcoming primaries. However, any registered voter can cast a ballot in the November general election, regardless of party affiliation.