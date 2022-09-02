“One year some of the newcomers to the neighborhood were complaining about noise during J’Ouvert itself,” she recalled, noting that the waves of new residents came into the Flatbush area with no knowledge of its decades-long cultural rhythms such as J’Ouvert, which originally began at 2 a.m. to keep with Caribbean tradition, but has now moved to 6 a.m., with multiple checkpoints along the route.. “Not only will you have J’Ouvert passing through at 3, 4 a.m., 5 a.m. back then, but you also have groups who have their pan yards here – and they may practice well into the night till 2 o'clock, 3 o'clock in the morning, because they're getting ready for a culminating event, Panorama, where there's a competition and they get to put our culture on full display.” This year, there will not be a Panorama, but there will still be live steel band concerts and participation at J’Ouvert requiring their rehearsal.

Worrell emphasized that the celebrations are a way for communities to protect their cultural legacy and heritage for the future generations. “When you have people calling and saying, well, my baby is sleeping or my dog can't sleep, and then the police are coming to interrupt, or saying that you can't play anymore, what does that do?” She said, adding that people are already being priced out of the neighborhood.

According to a Brooklyn Rental Market Report from MNS, the average rent has increased 25% from July 2021 to 2022 in Flatbush and Crown Heights. “So it's harder to have a mas camp, it's harder to have a pan yard, it's harder to have some kind of backyard lime,” Worrell said. As a result, events, parties, and rehearsals are increasingly held further out in Brooklyn in warehouses to avoid noise complaints.

The cultural and economic network surrounding the parade is delicate but powerful, and has reached well beyond Brooklyn, and even New York’s borders. “New York Carnival is where the entire Caribbean meets,” said Teddysohn John, a Soca artist from St. Lucia. “Some of the biggest stages in Carnival are in Labor Day, and as an artist, when you push out your songs in New York, people get familiar with your music for the entire year and then it travels to the different spaces like Miami, Notting Hill and all of the island Carnivals throughout the year.” John has performed in Labor Day-related events for 15 years and is looking forward to the big return to Eastern Parkway. “As a soca artist, New York is where it begins, it represents the pulse of the people, and as a St. Lucian it's a privilege for me to be a part of that energy and those vibes in the East Coast.”