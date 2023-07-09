New York City could be hit with flash foods on Sunday afternoon overnight into Monday morning, meteorologists warned.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch from 2 p.m. on Sunday to 6 a.m. on Monday for New York City, northeast New Jersey and the lower Hudson Valley.

“We’re going to see lots of rain,” said meteorologist Bryan Ramsey. “Flash flooding is going to be likely.”

A flood watch will also “likely” be issued in Long Island, Ramsey said.

The NWS said a slow moving cold front was likely to bring showers and thunderstorms to the city, adding that New Yorkers could see “damaging wind gusts” across the north and west areas of the five boroughs.

Areas of the city could see one to two inches of rain per hour, Ramsey said.

Many of the city's sewer lines are designed to handle no more than 1.5 inches of rain per hour, and city officials in recent years have cited heavy downpours as a main cause of sinkholes as sewers crack beneath the street.