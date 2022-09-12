Thunderstorms and rain Monday night could cause localized flash-flooding in low-lying areas with poor drainage, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook is in effect for Monday, with the most extreme weather possible after 6 p.m. through around 6 a.m. Tuesday morning, according to meteorologist James Connolly.

“Pay attention to the latest forecast,” Connolly said. “When you get the heavy rain, don’t drive across flooded areas, that’s really the number one issue.”

New York City, parts of Northern New Jersey, the Hudson River Valley, Westchester and Connecticut could see between a quarter and a half an inch of rain, with the potential for higher amounts in certain areas, Connolly said.