Historic flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida a year ago revealed the striking dangers faced by basement apartment residents, though it wasn’t clear if they received any special warnings Tuesday morning. Tenant Nancy Valero, who lives with her family in an unregulated basement apartment in Woodside, said her apartment took on six inches of water in the early morning hours. She was woken up not by emergency warnings, but by her newborn baby’s cries for food.

“My baby woke up, I was going to get up to feed him but when I put my foot on the floor I felt all the water,” she said. “I thought no, no, I realized it was flooding.”

The family spent the early morning hours sweeping up the water, unplugging their electronics, moving them to higher ground. It wasn’t immediately clear how widespread basement flooding was in impacted areas. Other residents in East Elmhurst, an area badly hit by last year’s storm, remained dry, according to State Senator Jessica Ramos.

A spokesperson for New York City’s Office of Emergency Management didn’t return a request for comment immediately.