Flamingo, the pink pigeon who was rescued from Madison Square Park, died overnight.

Rescuers believe his death was a reaction to hair dye, which they suspect was the cause of his pink hue.

The Wild Bird Fund, which had been caring for Flamingo, announced its death in a Twitter post on Tuesday:

“We are deeply sad to report that Flamingo, our sweet pink pigeon, has passed away,” the group said. “Despite our best efforts to reduce the fumes coming off the dye, while keeping him calm and stable, he died in the night. We believe his death was caused by inhaling the toxins.”

Rita McMahon, the director of the Wild Bird Fund, told Gothamist last week that Flamingo likely ingested the dye’s chemicals through preening, which birds spend about a third of their day doing. She said the bird still smelled of perfume, days after it had been rescued.

McMahon said her team did not know who colored the bird pink, or why, but they believed Flamingo had been used as a prop in a gender reveal party.

Flamingo was rescued last week by Carlos Rodriguez, a professional dog walker who spotted the pigeon in Madison Square Park.

Since then, the pigeon had been in “delicate critical” condition, vomiting repeatedly.

“Thank you to everyone for the expressions of goodwill and the many helpful suggestions,” the Wild Bird fund wrote on Twitter. “Flamingo's story sparked a lot of emotion and generated interest from around the world. We hope the tale of his too-short life will help prevent more acts of careless cruelty.”