Flaco, the Eurasian eagle owl that escaped the Central Park Zoo early this month after his habitat was vandalized, will be allowed to stay free for now.

The zoo says it's putting on hold efforts to recover Flaco, who has been "very successful at hunting and consuming the abundant prey in the park."

“We are going to continue monitoring Flaco and his activities and to be prepared to resume recovery efforts if he shows any sign of difficulty or distress," the zoo said in a statement. "We will issue additional updates if there is a change in the eagle owl’s status or our plan changes.”

New Yorkers have beenfollowing Flaco's journey in person and online since his escape Feb. 2, when someone cut the stainless steel mesh in his exhibit. Flaco was spotted in several locations around Upper Manhattan and on various tree branches around Central Park. The Manhattan Bird Alert Twitter feed helped Flaco-watchers monitor him from afar.