Governor Kathy Hochul used her first State of the State address to push changes she says are designed to restore trust in New York government, vowing to enact term limits for statewide officeholders and overhaul New York's beleaguered ethics enforcement system.

Hochul delivered her 33-minute address in front of a socially distanced crowd of about 50 people in the state Capitol’s spacious Assembly chamber, acknowledging her historic position as New York’s first woman governor and vowing to exceed any expectations she’s facing.

“I didn’t come here to make history,” said Hochul, who wore all white in a nod to the suffragette movement. “I came here to make a difference.”

Hochul laid out a comprehensive agenda for 2022 delivering her address on the same day as the the beginning of the state legislature's six-month session Wednesday afternoon.

The speech came less than four months after she took over for former Governor Andrew Cuomo, who resigned amid a sexual harassment scandal that engulfed him and his administration.

Here are five takeaways from Hochul’s first State of the State:

New Day, New Governor

Hochul opened her address by trying to make it clear: It’s a new day in New York state government.

She wasted no time reminding lawmakers there’s a new person with a new attitude in charge – making reference to Cuomo’s clashes with lawmakers and former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio without explicitly naming her predecessor.

“What I am proposing is a whole new era for New York,” she said. “The days of governors disregarding the rightful role of this legislature are over. The days of the governor of New York and mayor of New York City wasting time on petty rivalries are over. The days of New Yorkers questioning whether their government is actually working for them are over.”

Even the venue itself was significant. Hochul returned the address to its traditional home in the legislative chamber, where it had been held for decades prior to Cuomo’s time in office.

Starting in 2011, Cuomo moved the annual address to a cavernous convention hall outside of the Capitol — a venue that accommodated a larger crowd and, crucially, Cuomo’s beloved PowerPoint presentations.

Hochul’s move back to the Capitol was meant as an olive branch to state lawmakers, with whom she has tried to foster a more collaborative relationship than Cuomo. Hochul had presided over the state Senate as lieutenant governor for six years before ascending to the governorship.

But the recent COVID-19 surge led to a significant reduction in attendance: Only a handful of legislative leaders were allowed to attend in person, along with members of Hochul’s family and staff and a handful of pool reporters.

Even the Assembly’s top lawmaker, Speaker Carl Heastie of the Bronx, wasn’t able to attend after testing positive for COVID-19 earlier in the day.

Overhauling Ethics Enforcement

Hochul made clear she wants to eliminate the current version of the Joint Commission on Public Ethics, the often-criticized state board in charge of enforcing ethics laws for lawmakers, government officials and lobbyists in New York.

JCOPE was created in 2011 by Cuomo and state lawmakers. And its effectiveness was called into question almost as soon as it was formed, with several lawmakers saying it was largely controlled by the governor.

The board follows convoluted voting rules and is filled with appointees of the governor and legislative leaders, the very people it is in charge of overseeing.