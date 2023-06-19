The NYPD is investigating a spate of at least five subway stabbings and slashings — including four on or near the 4 train — over the weekend.

Police are searching for a man who reportedly slashed three women in two separate locations along the 4-line, late Sunday afternoon. The three victims were transported to the hospital and one is being treated for a severe injury, police said Monday.

At around 4 p.m. Sunday, the suspect slashed a 19-year-old woman on the leg as she departed the 4 train at the 86th Street and Lexington Ave station on the Upper East Side, police said. Moments later, cops say he slashed another 48-year-old woman on the leg before boarding a southbound 4 train and slashing a 28-year-old woman, 15 minutes later.

The incidents follow a pair of subway stabbings early Saturday and Sunday morning.

On a southbound 4 train at Union Square, 32-year-old Bronx resident Tavon Silver was found stabbed to death around 4.am. on Saturday morning, police said. They were responding to a 9-1-1 call when they found him slumped over on a train car. Silver was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where police say he was later pronounced dead.

A 31-year-old man was stabbed in the torso around 2 a.m. Sunday on a Manhattan-bound J train. Police said they were responding to a report of a dispute that turned violent.

As of Sunday, the J train victim was in stable condition recovering at Kings County Hospital and no arrests had been made in any of the stabbings.

Police are requesting that anyone with information on the incidents call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.