The first real snowfall of winter blanketed New York City and North Jersey Friday morning, dropping about half a foot on the region and snarling commutes in the early morning hours.

By dawn, about five inches had fallen on the city, with the National Weather Service predicting another inch or so before noon. But COVID-19 is complicating the city’s response. Sanitation Commissioner Ed Grayson said his department was dealing with a 20 percent staff outage due to the latest surge.

Mayor Eric Adams appeared at an early morning press conference with Grayson at a sanitation garage on Manhattan’s Lower East Side. His remarks seemed intended to buoy the spirits of city workers.

“COVID is the storm that's not going to stop us, a snowstorm is not going to stop us, an economic storm is not going to stop us,” Adams said. “We’re going to forge ahead.”

But even as officials urged people to stay off the road, Adams said kids were expected to be in school this morning.

“We’ve missed too many days,” he said during a weather briefing from a South Street sanitation garage.

“Children need to get in school,” he added. “We don’t have any more days to waste.”

He said those who have been urging the city to move schools to remote-learning may be the “loudest” voices but they did not represent the majority of families and teachers.

Catholic schools for the Archdiocese of New York did close, however, "for a TRADITIONAL SNOW DAY with no remote learning. The school day will be made up."