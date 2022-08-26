The first juvenile case of monkeypox in New York City has been reported to the health department, officials confirmed to Gothamist on Friday — it is the second juvenile case reported so far in the state.

City health officials said a member of the child’s household also had monkeypox.

“While we understand the concerns of families, we also know that the overall risk of exposure for children in the city remains very low,” New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Ashwin Vasan said on Thursday in a written statement.

So far, the city has recorded almost 2,900 cases of the viral disease, although that is likely an undercount. New cases peaked in late July and health department data now shows about 40 new confirmed infections per day on average.