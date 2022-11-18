First Deputy Mayor Lorraine Grillo is leaving Mayor Eric Adams’ administration, City Hall announced Friday — the third major departure from his leadership team in recent months.

Grillo is a government veteran with about 30 years of public service and was one of the mayor’s top lieutenants. She helped set up the Adams administration in its first year and was instrumental in projects like the development of the CUNY Brookdale Campus, the city’s COVID-19 response and overhauling the capital projects process.

“Public service has been my life’s work, and it has been the honor of a lifetime to serve in the Adams administration in this capacity,” Grillo said in a statement.

The move, rumors of which were reported two months ago by The Daily News, was confirmed Friday morning by Politico, ahead of the official announcement.

Grillo's exit follows the departure of chief of staff Frank Carone as well as the recent resignation of Department of Buildings Commissioner Eric Ulrich amid allegations he was involved in an illegal gambling operation.

“New York City, as a whole, is better off today because Lorraine Grillo brought her invaluable expertise and inimitable work ethic to this administration and served the people of this great city,” Adams said in a statement.

Grillo, an Astoria native, started out as a community relations specialist for the New York City School Construction Authority, in 1994, according to the city. In 2010, she was appointed SCA president and CEO by former Mayor Michael Bloomberg. She went on to serve as pandemic “Recovery Czar” under former Mayor Bill de Blasio, before landing the role of first deputy mayor under Adams — one of the most senior leadership positions in City Hall.

She is expected to finish out the year in office and has not said what her next move will be.