When New Jersey launched a pilot program in December of 2020, the idea was to fight the pandemic-prompted economic downturn on two fronts.

It would, Gov. Phil Murphy’s administration hoped, give a boost to restaurants suffering through shutdowns and restrictions, and meet a growing demand for food assistance that had lines outside pantries stretching for blocks.

Sustain and Serve distributes federal COVID dollars and state funds to organizations that help with food insecurity. Those organizations, in turn, purchase meals from restaurants to feed residents in need.

More than 500 restaurants in every New Jersey county benefited last year. Millions of meals were served. The program is entering its third round of funding, with more coming this year. It’s too early to say whether the program will continue past that point.

But many restaurant owners and nonprofits say more help will be crucial to weathering another economic threat — the extraordinary inflation of the past several months.

‘The variety of food was awesome’

“Being part of this has exposed huge numbers of people in New Jersey to the hunger that was in their backyard,” Tara Colton, executive vice president for economic security at the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, told Gothamist.

She said the program has been a win all-around. It gave restaurants a source of reliable revenue, expanded anti-hunger organizations’ reach and gave food-insecure residents choices.

“It gives our clients the opportunity to experience different meals, which is really wonderful,” said Rescue Mission of Trenton CEO Barrett Young, who participated in the program.

The homeless shelter serves three meals a day.

“I mean, the variety of food was awesome — chicken marsala, vodka penne, chicken parm, veal,” Young said.

Thirty-one organizations received $34 million in the first two rounds of Sustain and Serve last year, according to the Economic Development Authority. Colton said a third round of $17.5 million will be distributed to nonprofits later this year. She said once that’s up and running, state officials will see if there’s community support — and need — for funding beyond that.

John Mastoris owns Pat’s Diner in Trenton and partnered with the Rescue Mission of Trenton to provide one of the shelter residents’ favorite meals during the pandemic: pulled chicken with roasted peppers and cream sauce.

“In the end it was a little extra for me here, so I could afford to pay my cooks and wait staff,” he said. “Now I can say I’m all right, (but) now probably it’s going to cover my inflation expense.”