Fatal house fires in Queens and Brooklyn left two families shattered Sunday night into Monday morning. The Queens blaze killed a one-year-old boy, and the Brooklyn fire killed a 67-year-old woman.

Police responding to a call about a home on 106th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens, around 11 p.m. on Mother’s Day found Jason Eli unconscious and unresponsive on an upper floor, after firefighters had already extinguished the flames, according to the NYPD.

EMS transported Eli to Long Island Jewish Cohen Children's Medical Center, but he could not be saved. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, police said.

Police said his mother was at home at the time, but was not injured.

Barely three hours later, police in Brooklyn were called to a house on East 92nd street in East Flatbush, as firefighters worked to put out a blaze that had started around 2 a.m. Monday.

A 67-year-old woman and an 8-year-old girl were found to be suffering from smoke inhalation, and were both taken to NYC Health & Hospitals/Kings County, according to the NYPD. Police said they were part of the same family, but did not specify their relationship.

While the 8-year-old girl is in stable condition, the woman did not survive, police said. Her name has not yet been released.

The cause of the Brooklyn fire is also still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.