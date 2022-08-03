An overnight blaze inside the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem killed a 5-year-old girl and left her father in critical condition, police officials said.

A 36-year-old woman, the man’s girlfriend, was also killed in the blaze, according to police.

First responders arrived at the scene of the fire at East 129th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and rushed the three victims to Harlem Hospital, police said. At least two others sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby hospitals, including a firefighter, according to the FDNY.