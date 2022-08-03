An overnight blaze inside the Jackie Robinson Houses in East Harlem killed a 5-year-old girl and left her father in critical condition, police officials said.
A 36-year-old woman, the man’s girlfriend, was also killed in the blaze, according to police.
First responders arrived at the scene of the fire at East 129th Street at around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday and rushed the three victims to Harlem Hospital, police said. At least two others sustained minor injuries and were treated at nearby hospitals, including a firefighter, according to the FDNY.
The flames consumed the family’s 6th floor apartment, though it hadn’t spread to any of the surrounding units, police said.
The family had not been identified as of Wednesday morning, while extended family were notified of their deaths.
It’s not clear what started the blaze and it remains under investigation.