An 11-alarm fire inside a massive complex near a chemical plant in Passaic, New Jersey has been contained following a major, hours-long response by more than 200 firefighters from across the state, according to the city's mayor.

Passaic Mayor Hector Lora said the fire, which was first reported around 8:30 p.m. Friday night, occurred at the Qualco Chemical Plant, in the portion of the complex that manufactures furniture for casinos, bingo halls and food and beverage facilities.

Lora said the fire did spread to the Qualco Chlorine building, but, fortunately, not the side of the complex that produces chlorine chemicals for pools. If the area with chemicals had been compromised, there would have been mandatory evacuations for residents.