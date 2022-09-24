The FDNY is still working to determine what caused the air conditioning unit to go up in flames. The fire, which broke out shortly before 4 p.m., had reportedly spread into a nearby heavy machinery room. It was brought under control less than an hour later.

In addition to ferries that shuttle visitors to Governors Island, the building is home to Casa Cipriani, a private hotel and membership club.

The blaze did not result in any injuries but caused delays in ferry service between Lower Manhattan and Governors Island. Although passenger-only ferry service has since resumed, ferry passengers should still expect residual delays.