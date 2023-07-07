An electrical fire broke out in the basement at Mount Sinai Hospital on the Upper East Side early Friday morning, leading some patients to be transferred to different rooms as firefighters worked to quickly extinguish the blaze.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the call, which came in just before 1 a.m., according to FDNY officials. The blaze was brought under control about three hours later, with no serious injuries reported.

“Mount Sinai Health System confirmed today at approximately 12:30 am that a fire broke out in the generator room of the Annenberg Building at The Mount Sinai Hospital," said hospital spokesperson Lucia Lee in an emailed statement. "Twenty patients were transported to unaffected areas of The Mount Sinai Hospital."

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine tweeted that "all elective procedures being rescheduled," which the hospital confirmed.

He urged patients to call the hospital before heading there: "Many outpatient clinics are canceling appointments today. Arriving ambulance being sent to other hospitals."

The FDNY treated six people at the scene, with two sent to different hospitals – one to Weill-Cornell Hospital, and one to Lenox Hill Hospital.

Verónica Del Valle contributed reporting.

This story has been updated with new information.