An 87-year-old woman fell and hit her head Thursday after she was shoved from behind while walking in Manhattan, the NYPD said.

Cops were asking for the public's help in finding the female suspect, who authorities described as female with a light complexion and long dark hair. Authorities said the suspect approached her victim near West 28th Street and 8th Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, when she shoved her to the ground, forcing the 87-year-old woman to hit her head.