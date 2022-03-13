An 87-year-old woman fell and hit her head Thursday after she was shoved from behind while walking in Manhattan, the NYPD said.
Cops were asking for the public's help in finding the female suspect, who authorities described as female with a light complexion and long dark hair. Authorities said the suspect approached her victim near West 28th Street and 8th Avenue around 8:25 p.m. Thursday, when she shoved her to the ground, forcing the 87-year-old woman to hit her head.
She then took off westbound on West 28th Street towards 9th Avenue, the NYPD said. The victim received immediate medical attention at a nearby hospital and was in critical condition, the police said.
The suspect was last seen wearing a black jacket, black leggings, a white skirt or dress and dark shoes, police said. Anyone with information on the suspect was asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.