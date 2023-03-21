The “feisty” calf was eventually captured by lasso-wielding workers near Avenue M and 95th Street, according to Vinny Fontana, the owner of nearby Original Pizza.

A Brooklyn cow made a run for its life on Tuesday, hoofing it through the streets of Canarsie after escaping a nearby slaughterhouse — and briefly eluding the capture of a makeshift neighborhood team of cattle rustlers.

“It was just running down Rockaway Parkway all the while being chased by people from the slaughterhouse who were unable to nail her down,” Fontana told Gothamist. “When she came into the business district, everyone pitched in together to herd this cow.”

Footage taken by workers confirms the group effort. As an employee from the pizza place waves his apron at the escaped animal, matador-style, a group of pedestrians give chase as well. At one point, a man in boots – presumably from the slaughterhouse – appears with a lasso.

A spokesperson for the NYPD said police didn’t have any information about the escape.

Back in 2017, a loose bovine made headlines after it was spotted running near Prospect Park. The animal toppled a child, and was later determined to be a bull. The bull was taken to a sanctuary in Glen Watkins, New York. It's unclear if the escaped Canarsie cow will receive similar amnesty.