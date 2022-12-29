Federal prosecutors have launched an investigation into Republican Rep.-elect George Santos, whose purported resume included a laundry list of lies, according to a report from CBS News.

News of the investigation emerged after the Nassau County district attorney’s office announced on Wednesday that it is pursuing a separate probe of Santos. The federal investigation is led by prosecutors in the Eastern District of New York and is examining Santos’ murky campaign finances, according to CBS.

A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney’s office in Brooklyn declined to comment on Wednesday evening. A representative for the Santos campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

A report published by The New York Times last week called into question the source of a loan of more than $700,000 Santos gave to his own campaign. The report also found the Congressman-elect lied about working for Goldman Sachs and Citigroup, and graduating from Baruch College. Santos confirmed he'd lied during an interview with The New York Post on Monday.

Santos won the race for New York’s 3rd Congressional District in November, defeating Democrat Robert Zimmerman with 52% of the vote. The district contains Long Island’s North Shore and a portion of northeastern Queens.

He’s scheduled to be sworn into Congress on Jan. 3.