The culprits could face stiff penalties for vandalizing the habitats. Each stolen egg carries up to a $25,000 fine and six-month jail sentence.

Photos from the scene show the sides of the wire enclosures knocked down and what appear to be at least two sets of footprints in the sand. The federal agency said in a news release they are reviewing footage captured by game cameras set up by the parks department near the nests.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service announced a $5,000 reward Monday for information on whoever damaged protective wire fences around two nests and swiped two eggs from each nest sometime between June 9 and June 10. The piping plovers are considered a threatened species, meaning they could become endangered in the near future.

A federal manhunt is underway for the vandals who took eggs from the nests of piping plover shorebirds at a Far Rockaway beach last month.

The vandals damaged fencing around two piping plover nests and stole two eggs from each nest, authorities said.

The piping plover is the one of the few threatened animal species within New York City. There are less than 8,000 of the birds remaining worldwide, according to Chris Allieri, founder of the NYC Plover Project.

But beach closures to protect the birds during summer nesting season don’t sit well with everyone, said Steve Sinkevich, a biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Suffolk County.

“Sometimes they're not happy with the beach closures so they go in there to destroy the nests thinking that then the beaches would be open,” Sinkevich said.

He added that in other cases, people swipe plover eggs because “they want to try to raise the chicks themselves.”

As far back as 2005, the Rockaway Wave reported thefts of piping plover eggs.

“It just underscores the need to have really serious protections and not only regulation, but actual enforcement,” Allieri said.

“You’re having like a sort of politicization of this species. And people are using the piping plover for other causes.”

Last week, the city parks department posted a video to remind beachgoers to help protect the birds, with an actor dressed as Rocky the piping plover asking New Yorkers to “give us some space.”

“We are saddened by the senseless vandalism to these plover nests, and we are working closely with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on their investigation,” said parks department spokesperson Dan Kastanis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact 1-844-FWS-TIPS.