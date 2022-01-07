The federal government gave the MTA approval to move to the final planning phase this week for the Second Avenue subway project. The next expansion would extend the Q line from 96th Street to 125th Street in Harlem, adding three new subway stops.

"This moves us into the home stretch towards full funding and the start of construction on this incredibly important project,” Governor Kathy Hochul said in a statement.

The project is moving to the so-called engineering phase, which means it must submit further documents in order to qualify for federal grants. The MTA has currently pegged the project at $6.3 billion, and hopes federal funding will cover half the costs.