A Queens man who allegedly pushed a U.S. Capitol officer over a ledge during the Jan. 6 riots was arrested by the FBI on Wednesday.

Ralph Joseph Celetano III, 54, of Broad Channel, faces half a dozen charges, including disorderly conduct and assault of an officer, after allegedly getting into “several physical altercations” with uniformed police outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C., authorities said.

In one instance, an officer told federal investigators that he was standing on a ledge when he was “blind-sided” by Celetano’s “football-type tackle,” causing him to fall into a scrum of officers in the terrace below. The officer said he feared for his safety, and later found bumps and bruises on his body.