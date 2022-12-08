A teen accused of shoplifting and the Target security guard who was trying to stop him were hospitalized on Thursday after falling down an elevator shaft in the Bronx Thursday morning, officials said.

Police said it was shortly after 11 a.m. when a 16-year-old boy was being escorted away from the store on 700 Exterior St. by a 29-year-old security guard after he was presumed to be caught attempting to shoplift. A physical altercation forced them up against an elevator door, causing the doors to open, sending the two of them down the elevator shaft.

Firefighters and paramedics responded to the scene to rescue them both from the elevator shaft, a spokesperson for the FDNY said. FDNY Deputy Assistant Chief John Sarrocco said one of them fell on top of the elevator while the other fell past the elevator into an elevator pit.