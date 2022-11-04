“Upon receipt of threat information against an unspecified New Jersey area synagogue, the FBI notified community leaders and our law enforcement partners,” the FBI’s Newark office tweeted shortly after 11 a.m. Friday. “We identified the source of the threat who no longer poses a danger to the community.”

The FBI on Friday said the source of a “broad threat to synagogues” announced by authorities on Thursday has been “identified” and “no longer poses a danger to the community.”

It’s not clear whether the suspect identified is in custody or what took place to stop the threat.

The FBI on Thursday sounded the alarm on “credible information of a broad threat to synagogues.”

The New York Times reported Friday morning that a suspect with “radical extremist views” had been identified by federal law enforcement, something it informed more than 500 Jewish religious leaders of on a conference call.

“While this specific threat may be mitigated, we know this remains a tense time for our Jewish communities who are facing a wave of anti-Semitic activity,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement. “We will not be indifferent. We will remain vigilant. We will take any and every threat with the utmost seriousness and we will stand up and stand shoulder to shoulder with our Jewish congregations.”