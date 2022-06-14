Subway riders on the G train should prepare for service changes next week as a part of the MTA’s Fastrack repairs program.

The G train won’t be running at night from 9:30 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. for three weeks starting Monday, June 20th through Friday, July 8th, with the exception of July 4th and 5th, the MTA said on Tuesday. Maintenance, cleaning and repair work will be performed along the line during those hours.

Instead, F trains will make G train stops between Bergen Street and Church Avenue during the suspension, and free shuttle buses will be provided between Court Square and Jay Street – Metrotech to connect riders with F train service.

Fastrack service, which launched in 2012, includes the removal of debris from tracks and third rails, maintenance on signal and switch systems and general station cleaning, the MTA said.