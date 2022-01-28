A coastal storm could batter the New York City region and Long Island with strong winds and heavy snow over the weekend.

But at the moment, it’s still unclear what parts of the five boroughs will bear the brunt of the storm.

The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch from Friday evening through Saturday night, predicting up to a foot of snowfall in New York City, with wind gusts reaching up to 50 miles per hour as well as coastal flooding in some areas. However, because the storm is still forming and New York City is on the western edge of its predicted path, meteorologist Garett Argianas said the effect on the five boroughs won’t be clearer until a few hours before it is expected to hit the region.

“It's certainly possible that, say, Brooklyn and Queens will end up with the most snow in New York City. Manhattan, the Bronx, Staten Island are all still in play, as well as northwestern New Jersey, but the question is how far to the west does that heaviest snow reach,” Argianas said.

The ultimate shape of the storm depends on complex variables as several fronts are combining to produce it. While Long Island is expected to get the bulk of the weather, with snowfall forecasts upwards of 12 inches, the five boroughs are right on its western border where a few small changes in the weather could mean a big difference to people on the ground.

“A shift to the west by 25 miles could bring that heavier snow right into the city, a shift to the east by 25 miles could result in even less amounts,” Argianas said.

For Long Island residents, that could mean potential power outages due to heavy winds taking down electrical lines. A cold front expected on Sunday would also freeze any precipitation in place.

One of the reasons the storm has been so difficult to predict is because of changing weather patterns due to climate change – and some researchers say similar, hard-to-predict storms could become more common in the future. That’s because a “polar vortex” at the Arctic Circle typically traps cold air near the north pole. While rising global temperatures are resulting in milder winters overall, Dr. Judah Cohen, director of Seasonal Forecasting at Atmospheric and Environmental Research, said that vortex is being disrupted like a top being knocked off-kilter, and spurring more sudden and harsher cold snaps.

“It slows down, it starts to wobble, it starts to meander, it's not sitting in one place,” Cohen said. “And I like to say, where the polar vortex goes, so goes the cold air.”