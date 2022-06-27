As appointments dwindled on Thursday, Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said the city had only received 1,000 doses.

“This is far, far too little,” he said in a tweet. “We need the feds to dramatically up our allocation ASAP.”

In a letter to Gov. Kathy Hochul on June 24th, state Sen. Brad Hoylman, Councilmember Erik Bottcher, and Levine urged the governor to “work with the Center for Disease Control and Prevention to procure additional doses of the monkeypox vaccination for New York City.”

A spokesperson for Hochul could not immediately be reached for comment.

Although anyone can get monkeypox, most cases in the current outbreak have affected men who have sex with men. In the letter, which Bottcher tweeted on Monday, the three officials said the city needed more doses to meet the demands of New York City’s large LGBTQI community.

“With such a substantial at-risk population, the fact that New York City has received a one-time allocation of merely 1,000 doses (being disturbed over five days) is unacceptable,” they said.

The disease is characterized by a rash or sores that look like blisters or pimples, which can be all over the body or just in certain areas. People may also experience flu-like symptoms like fever, swollen lymph-nodes or headaches before or at the same time as the lesions.