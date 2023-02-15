The wife of a man in a medically-induced coma following a U-Haul driver’s rampage through Brooklyn Monday, is seeking answers about what happened. Nadjet Tchenar, the wife of Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi, spoke to reporters Tuesday, alongside lawyers with the Cochran Firm. The firm is conducting an investigation into the incident, examining what role police played in the chase, a spokesperson for the Cochran Firm said. Hours after the attack, video emerged of the chase showing a police cruiser driving onto a crowded sidewalk in pursuit of the truck, forcing pedestrians to dive out of the way. “One must wonder whether or not that was a triggering event for this driver and what might have led him to do the things that he did,” attorney Derek Sells told reporters, NY1 reported.

Mohammed Zakaria Salah Rakchi suffered significant injuries after he was struck by the driver of the U-Haul vehicle. The Cochran Firm

“I don’t have words to describe my feelings now,” said Tchenar. She told reporters her husband was a good person, who worked as a delivery bike driver to support her and their two young children. He was running errands Monday morning at the time he was hit, according to Ryan Julison, a spokesperson for the Cochran Firm. Tchenar’s attorney, Derek Sells, didn't return a request for additional comment right away. Police officials said they believed 62-year-old Weng Sor, the man charged with murder and attempted murder for the incident, was suffering from a mental health crisis, was off his prescribed medication, and saw some sort of “invisible object” come toward his car.

Rakchi is currently in a medically-induced coma. The Cochran Firm