The family of a 12-year-old boy who was fatally shot while sitting inside a parked car in East Flatbush last Thursday pleaded for the public’s help finding his killer at a press conference Monday morning.

It’s been four days since Kade Lewin’s murder, and police said they were still looking for leads that might help them find the shooter.

“I’m asking for justice for Kade,” said the boy’s mother Suzette Lewin, through tears, while holding up a portrait of her slain son. “I’m asking for justice, please.”

The shooting comes as gun violence continues across the city. Nearly a week before Kade was killed, a 3-year-old girl was shot in the arm as she left a daycare in Brownsville with her father. The child was listed in stable condition after the incident.

The shooter also wounded Kade’s’s older cousin, 20-year-old Jenna Ellis, who was shot multiple times while they were eating together in their car near the intersection of Linden Boulevard and East 56th Street at around 7:45 p.m. on March 31, police officials said.

Lewin was pronounced dead at the scene, while Ellis was rushed to the hospital and underwent emergency surgery. An 8-year-old girl also related to the two victims was unharmed.

At the press conference Ellis’s mother Jennifer Jones Ellis said her daughter was still recovering from her wounds.

“My nephew, he’s gone, no more to return [to] this world,” Ellis said. “My daughter laid up in the hospital blaming herself. Why should she blame herself?”

Mayor Eric Adams, who’s made attempts at improving public safety a hallmark of his administration, joined the grieving family, holding up a pair of Kade’s white Nike Air Jordan sneakers.

“Whose child is next?” Adams asked. “This could have been Jordan’s sneakers, my son.”

He added, “Too many guns on these streets, too many people who are willing to use those guns to harm innocent people.”

Murders are down by 5.1% through March 27, compared to the first three months of 2021, though shooting incidents and the number of people shot were both up by around 17% compared to last year, according to NYPD data.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS or by visiting the NYPD’s website.