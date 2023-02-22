Family members and supporters of Malcolm X gathered on Tuesday, the 58th anniversary of the civil rights leader's assassination, to celebrate his life and promise to preserve his teachings. The event on Tuesday night was held at the Shabazz Center in Washington Heights, in the same space where Malcolm X was killed in 1965, and on the same day that civil rights attorney Ben Crump announced plans to file a $100 million wrongful death suit against the city, state and federal government, arguing that officials conspired to kill Malcolm X and then covered up the investigation into his death. The mood at the event, which honored prominent African Americans including Joy Reid, Angela Davis and Crump, as well as public radio host Amy Goodman, was alternately celebratory and mournful, with speakers noting that Malcolm X was part of a long line of Black Americans whose lives had been cut short.

We know we cannot exclude any community that suffers from the effects of racism. And this includes Asian Americans, and this includes Arab Americans. This includes Palestinians.

Angela Davis, civil rights activist

“My pregnant mother placed her entire body over my three sisters and me to protect us from gunfire and to make sure we would not see the terror before our eyes,” said Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and the late Betty Shabazz. Malcolm X, who died at the age of 39, was among the fiercest critics of the U.S. government and American foreign policy. His writings and speeches often took aim at the power of white supremacy.

Angela Davis and Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughter of Malcolm X and the late Betty Shabazz, at the Shabazz Center in Washington Heights. Arun Venugopal/Gothamist

“And even those Americans who are blinded by childlike patriotism can see that it is only a matter of time before white America too will be utterly destroyed by her own sins,” he said in a 1963 speech, “and all traces of her former glory will be removed from this planet forever.” But speakers at the event said his ferocity was only one part of his legacy. “My mom loved Malcolm X,” said TV host Joy Reid. “She said, ‘That’s a man.’ But that’s a man who loved us. And the thing that he did that made him so dangerous is that he would not stop no matter what the threat was. He would never stop loving us, and insisting that we were lovable. That our history was more than enslavement.” Reid's remarks elicited loud affirmations from the audience, as did remarks from the event's headliner, Marxist and feminist scholar Angela Davis. Davis recounted meeting Malcolm X as an undergraduate student at Brandeis University and argued that his words were “as valuable today as they were six decades ago.”

Malcolm X was remembered in Washington Heights on Tuesday at the former Audubon Ballroom, now the Shabazz Center. The civil rights leader was assassinated on the site 58 years ago, on Feb. 21, 1965. Arun Venugopal/Gothamist

“They resonate in powerful ways because the change Malcolm was calling for, the change we were calling for has not yet happened,” Davis said. “And, therefore, Malcolm's vision cannot be relegated to the past.” Among his most important teachings, she said, was the fact that “education is integral to social change.” Davis argued that conservatives were increasingly trying to eliminate the teaching of Black history in schools because such knowledge was seen as dangerous. She reserved her harshest judgment for Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who has been at the forefront of such efforts, including the cancellation of an Advanced Placement course in African American history. “He thinks that Black studies will cause white children to feel bad about themselves,” she said. “I think he must be talking about himself.” “You know, he's pretty stupid,” she said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

