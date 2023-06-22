A retired painter and construction worker and a United States postal worker served as guarantors of the $500,000 bond that allowed Rep. George Santos to be released from federal custody last month pending his next court date on 13 criminal charges.

They are also his father and his aunt, Gercino dos Santos Jr. and Elma Santos Preven. Both have donated to Santos’ campaign in the past, where they listed their occupations and the same Jackson Heights address, according to Federal Election Commission filings. Neither have responded yet to a request seeking comment.

The Republican congress member, who rose to notoriety after a series of news reports on the many mistruths he told about his biography, had appealed an earlier court decision that ordered the unsealing of court documents, including his bond, which would reveal the identities of his guarantors.

His attorney, Joseph Murray, argued that the “media frenzy” surrounding the case was intimidating the guarantors.

On Tuesday, Judge Joanna Seybert rejected that appeal and said all previously sealed documents, including the bond, would be unsealed at noon on Thursday making the identities of what are technically called “suretors” public, along with any previously sealed documents.

That order also stipulated that Santos, who represents the 3rd district of Long Island — including eastern Queens and parts of the north shore of Long Island — could move to modify the conditions of his release if the suretors opted to withdraw their names.

Last month, Santos pleaded not guilty on a 13 count indictment in federal court on Long Island. He faces charges of money laundering, theft of public funds and wire fraud.

Prosecutors allege Santos raised money from donors which he funneled into a business entity he indicated was supporting his election, but instead used those funds for personal expenses including luxury goods. They also say he applied for and received nearly $25,000 in pandemic-era unemployment benefits while he was still employed. He is also accused of lying on financial disclosure documents to the House.

The freshman representative , who has continued to fundraise for his reelection campaign, was released after his court appearance in May when the two guarantors posted a $500,000 bond. At that time, his attorney asked the court to keep the bond sealed and prosecutors did not object.

Shortly after, several media organizations including The New York Times filed motions seeking records that would reveal the identity of the bond suretors, citing the right to access judicial records and the First Amendment.

Thursday’s revelation comes after Santos’ attorney submitted a court filing earlier this month that indicated that the individuals who put up the bond were family members and, “not lobbyists, donors or others seeking to exert influence over the Defendant.”

Murray included a portion of a letter he sent to the House Ethics Committee, which is also investigating Santos for unlawful campaign activities and violating House ethics rules. The subcommittee was also seeking the names of the suretors to ensure the bonds did not violate a House rule on gifts. That rule includes an exception for gifts from family members.

Santos’ sister, Tiffany Lee Devolder Santos, who earlier this year reached a settlement with a former landlord over unpaid rent, has also played a prominent role in his fundraising in the past. She was listed as the head of a political action committee, the Rise NY PAC, that operated in support of her brother’s campaign, as Gothamist previously reported.

Santos’ attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Santos is due back in court June 30.