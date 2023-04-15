The grieving friends and family at Haleem Johnson’s funeral Friday night spoke of the absence left by his sudden death in police custody — how they’d miss his constant calls and his random visits.

But very little was made of how he was taken from them at age 38 — until his best friend Lamont Redish, took the stage.

“I'm not gonna stop until Haleem has justice,” Redish said. Immediately, a sea of familiar chants erupted: “Justice for Haleem. No justice, no peace.”

Police said Johnson was “found unconscious and unresponsive” in a holding cell at the NYPD Midtown South precinct on April 1. But officers ignored Johnson as he spent several hours calling for help with chest pain, his girlfriend told Gothamist. She later watched as he was wheeled out on a stretcher.

The NYPD has declined to release details about Johnson’s death — raising questions about what happened inside his cell that day.

But on Friday night, Johnson’s loved ones focused on the person they knew and would miss.