A former basketball player at the College of Staten Island who was recently working for Uber Eats, Pierre was taking medication for bipolar disorder, according to his family. A police spokesperson said the department had responded to two prior calls involving Pierre, both of them believed to be suicide attempts.

His death comes as the NYPD continues to face scrutiny over its response to calls about emotionally disturbed individuals. Since 2015, at least 19 people have been killed by police while experiencing mental health emergencies, according to the advocacy group Correct Crisis Intervention Today.

In the last year, the city has experimented with a small pilot program to send emergency medical teams and social workers to non-violent mental health calls. The program showed limited success in its first six months, and Mayor-elect Eric Adams declined to embrace it while on the campaign trail.

Inquiries to both Mayor Bill de Blasio and Adams about the shooting were not returned.

Reverend Kevin McCall, a civil rights leader and spokesperson for the family, called on the department to immediately release the body camera footage.

“I guarantee you, if he was a white kid, he’d be alive today, but because he was a Black boy living under the de Blasio administration, he’s dead,” McCall said. “This is not our first rodeo of mentally ill having issues with the police.”

Just a few blocks from the site of Pierre’s death, police killed another emotionally disturbed individual, Saheed Vassell, in 2018. Both were Black men shot ten times by officers with the NYPD’s 71st precinct while enduring apparent mental health episodes.