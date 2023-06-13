Nearly 34,000 migrants staying in New York City shelters are families with children, making up the overwhelming majority of the migrants currently under the city’s care, according to new City Hall data.

The breakdown by family type sheds light on the population seeking shelter and assistance from the city, many of whom are fleeing conditions of poverty and violence. It also illuminates the scope of the need for more childcare and educational resources, in addition to more private or non-congregate shelters

The figure is among the details the administration released last week to elected officials following a letter from City Comptroller Brad Lander to Mayor Eric Adams demanding that his administration share more data on migrants.

In early May, city officials abruptly stopped sharing detailed counts of migrants. Instead, they began reporting rounded estimates. The move raised questions about the administration’s management and transparency around the crisis and prompted Lander to call the curtailed reporting “wholly insufficient.”

In his letter to the mayor, Lander argued that as the city’s comptroller, his office needed information on the migrant population to assess what kinds of resources they need as well as to forecast the costs to the city.

Anne Williams-Isom, the deputy mayor for health and human services, denied that the city was providing less data.

But on June 4th, the city resumed more detailed reporting, according to a copy of an email shared with Gothamist.

The email states that more than 47,000 migrants are currently under the city’s care. Nearly 34,000 — or more than 70% – are identified as families with children.

The data does say how many of the migrants are children.

Single adult migrants make up the second-highest group, with 9,200 individuals, according to the data.

“I’m grateful that they are restoring the data,” Lander told Gothamist. “It’s critical for the purposes of our response and projecting costs.”

“We really need to get a better grip on this,” he added.

The mayor’s office did not immediately respond to questions about the latest migrant data.

Adams has argued that the number of migrants is overwhelming the city’s ability to fulfill the right to shelter, a court order that requires the city to provide a bed to anyone who requests one.

The report showed five agencies involved in the effort of providing shelter to migrants. The Department of Homeless Services is serving the bulk of the population, with an intake count of more than 31,000.

Health and Hospitals, the city’s public hospital network, has the second highest number of migrants – over 11,000 — under their care.

The pressure on Adams to release more numbers on the migrants will not likely ease as the crisis continues. Lander has also asked the mayor to provide other metrics, including the average length of stay for migrants, the percent remaining in shelter for more than three months, and a detailed accounting of the costs associated with providing shelter.

Joshua Goldfein, a staff attorney at the Legal Aid Society, said he has repeatedly urged the city to provide data on the migrants leaving the shelter system every day.

“We’re all focused on the goal of how do we help people move on to a more permanent situation,” he said. “So it’s important to know who is moving on and who is stuck.”