It’s application season for New York City’s public high schools, and while the education department has promised a more streamlined and centralized process this year, parents said they are as confused and anxious as ever.

“I would say everything about this is daunting and overwhelming,” said Sharon Meiri Fox, parent of an eighth grader.

As per usual, students are being asked to rank 12 choices citywide, and in most cases they will be assigned schools through a lottery. Applications are due March 1st.

Continuing the de Blasio Administration’s decision from last year, the city will not allow “district priority,” a policy that notably gave students in predominantly affluent areas of Manhattan first dibs at some of the most sought after schools. So-called geographic priority, by borough and zone, will remain.

But how students are admitted to the city’s more than 100 selective – or “screened” – high schools is changing, and parents are scrambling to understand the new rules. The screened schools are a separate tier from the vaunted Specialized High Schools, like Stuyvesant and Bronx Science, which use a single test (the SHSAT) to determine admissions.

Selective or screened high schools have traditionally used a combination of test scores, attendance and grades to admit students. Parents say they are drawn to what they believe will be a stronger academic experience at these schools, but screened schools also tend to be more segregated.

In December, officials announced that the education department will be evaluating students’ applications to selective schools centrally, instead of having schools consider students individually. They said the goal was to simplify the process and increase equity at a time when the pandemic has roiled students’ academic experience and widened achievement gaps.

Because of the disruptions of the pandemic, neither attendance nor test scores will be used to select students. Those metrics have been eliminated for the second year in a row. Evaluators will continue to consider students’ grades, but there is a new way of calculating students’ academic performance, through a points system that will be used as part of the lottery.