Dozens of New York faith leaders on Good Friday condemned Mayor Eric Adams’ campaign to break up homeless encampments, calling the policy “immoral and inhumane.”

In a letter sent to the mayor Friday, the 56 leaders representing Christians, Jews, Muslims, Buddhists, and Humanists urged the mayor to end the homeless sweeps and instead focus on providing suitable alternatives to living on the streets and in the subways.

“When you separate people from their belongings and makeshift homes on the streets, and fail to provide them with a better option, you are only shuffling people around and traumatizing them further,” according to the letter signed by the faith leaders.

An Adams spokesperson, Charles Lutvak, said the mayor was not going to “allow the normalizing of people living on our streets.”

Previously, the mayor said outreach workers who engaged with people living on the street offered a range of housing options. Adams had also said 350 low-barrier beds opened in March but advocates said those beds were planned about two years ago under the Bill de Blasio administration.