Faculty and students staged a walkout Wednesday at NYU Grossman School of Medicine in protest over the school’s employment consideration of Dr. David M. Sabatini, a biology professor recently forced out of MIT and two other research institutions after an internal probe revealed sexual misconduct.

The protest of a couple of hundred people, chanting with signs against Sabatini, stretched more than two blocks down Manhattan's First Avenue. The action was planned to coincide with a formal visit from donors.

NYU students and staff in attendance expressed concern over what kind of message the school was sending by considering the hire of a scientist accused of harassing women in his laboratory, and whether such a hire would be safe in their work environments.

“It goes against our own code of conduct and community values at NYU,” said Grace Ciabattoni, a first-year graduate student. “It changes the culture and makes the statement that there are no consequences to your actions. It just makes the environment less safe.”

Sabatini resigned from MIT in early April, as reported by Science Magazine, on the recommendation of school officials who alleged that he had violated workplace policies around sexual relationships. His departure came about a year after an internal probe at the Whitehead Institute, a research enterprise in Cambridge Massachusetts, concluded that Sabatini had violated sexual harassment policies.

Whitehead, along with the Howard Hughes Medical Institute, which funds Sabatini's lab, subsequently cut ties. In response, Sabatini had sued Whitehead, one of its officials and his accuser, arguing that the relationship in question was consensual.

Sabatini did not immediately return a request for comment.