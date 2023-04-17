The Republican-led House Judiciary Committee descended on Manhattan on Monday to assess the state of crime during a four-hour hearing where the GOP and Democrats battled to control the narrative.

Members on both sides issued declarations on where crime stands in Manhattan, with some Republican members casting New York City as dangerous and Democrats using the forum to discuss the scourge of gun violence across the U.S.

Here are some of the claims made and how they stood up to fact checks.

Claim: Republican lawmakers insisted that crime is up in New York City, specifically in Manhattan.

Fact Check: True, crime went up in New York City in 2021 and 2022, according to NYPD statistics. But the statistics show that crime is trending down so far this year. In 2022, major crimes went up 23% driven by surges in robberies, burglaries and grand larcenies. In the first quarter of this year, murders, rape and burglaries are lower compared to the same time period last year.

The NYPD has reported increases in the number of felony assaults, the only major crime that’s increased so far this year.

Claim: Republicans claimed Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg will not prosecute instances of resisting arrest. True?

Fact Check: Yes and no. In January, Bragg issued a memo stating his office will no longer prosecute people charged with resisting arrest, considered a felony, so long as it was a standalone charge and not attached to any other felony charge. The memo added that if “someone is charged with a genuine crime and resists arrest, they can be prosecuted.”

Claim: Rep. Adriano Espaillat of Manhattan said there have been zero murders in Manhattan’s 34th Precinct so far this year, a major departure from 30 years before when there were roughly 100 murders in one year.

Fact Check: True. There have been zero murders so far within the 34th Precinct, which covers Washington Heights and Inwood, according to NYPD statistics. The 34th Precinct saw a total of five murders last year, a far cry from the 103 reported in the precinct in 1990.

Claim: Democrats, including Mayor Eric Adams, claimed New York City is safer than most states. True?

Fact Check: Yes, Democrats are relying on the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer database to help back that claim. When tabulating crime using the FBI’s reporting, New York City stands as among the safest cities in the country when it comes to crime. That’s because some of the data is measured on a per capita basis to account for populations. While New York City has 8.4 million residents, 5.2 people were killed per 100,000 people, compared to a city like Columbus, Ohio, where its murder rate is nearly three times that per 100,000 residents since its population hovers around 907,000.

An analysis by the Council on Criminal Justice also found that homicides in New York City fell by 11% between 2021 and 2022 while smaller cities, including Atlanta, Ga., Seattle, Wash., and Raleigh, N.C., saw double-digit increases.

Claim: Republicans claimed Bragg is backed by billionaire George Soros, who is known to contribute millions of dollars to left-leaning candidates and organizations.

Fact Check: Soros did not directly give money to Bragg’s campaign but contributed $1 million to a political action committee that supported Bragg in his run for district attorney.

The PAC, Color of Change – an advocacy group that seeks to create a more equitable justice system for Black people – pumped $12,000 in support of Bragg’s campaign, spending it on mailers, according to state filings. So while Republicans insist that Bragg was funded by Soros, it’s not exactly accurate.

Claim: Rebecca G. Fischer, executive director of New Yorkers Against Gun Violence Fischer said gun violence is the leading cause of death in children.

Fact Check: According to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, firearm-related injuries are the leading cause of death for 1- to 19-year-olds in the U.S. Gun deaths have surpassed car crashes and also outpace deaths from cancer, drug overdoses, suffocation and drowning. Researchers have also found that the U.S. accounts for a much larger share of child gun deaths than other high-income countries. A 2019 study of firearm deaths in 29 countries found that 97% of 0- to 4-year-olds and 92% of 5- to 14-year-olds killed by guns in 2015 were in the U.S.

Correction: This story was updated to correct the murder rates in New York City and Columbus, Ohio. It has also been updated to clarify statistics from the 34th Precinct.