Even as marijuana is increasingly legalized and decriminalized in many states, including New York, it’s still a herculean task for scientists to research its effects.

Consider the recent example of a study about the dangers of secondhand cannabis smoke. About a week ago, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley released these findings, earning the attention of several news outlets. But the study’s launch was initially delayed by about four months.

The team then had to work around several restrictions due to marijuana still being classified as a Schedule 1 drug by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). This label puts pot in the same category as heroin. These legal constraints make it more challenging to study the health impacts of weed even as it becomes more accessible in states like New York and New Jersey.

The Berkeley study alleges that secondhand bong smoke might be just as harmful as tobacco because of how much particulate matter gets released into the air. But given the heavy restrictions on marijuana research, this takeaway might not be completely valid. They would need a whole different class of experiments to support this idea fully.

The Berkeley researchers conducted an "observational study" — or a more hands-off approach — as a workaround. Public health researchers Patton Nguyen and Katharine Hammond could not have any interactions with the smokers or the pot, nor control the settings where people were exposed in any way, even to give instructions or guidance. The study participants had to provide their own weed to smoke with their own bongs. Nguyen was there to measure the air before and after, but not the subjects' health.

While this practice gave the experiment a real-world feeling, it likely impacted the precision and accuracy of the study. Nguyen and Hammond could not control the airflow in the room, the variety of the weed the subjects smoked, the dosage, when it was smoked and, to some extent, how it was smoked. The study’s subjects used a standard handheld water bong, and their toking happened in the living room of a college student’s apartment. The windows and doors were closed.

Dr. Alex Bekker, chair of the department of anesthesiology at Rutgers Medical School, is skeptical of observational studies — calling them not truly scientific enough. He said that anyone could watch another person, but precise data is what makes or breaks a drug.

Typically, a drug’s effect needs to be validated in a controlled experiment that includes a placebo. These studies decipher side effects and efficacy. And Bekker argues that simply measuring hazardous particles in the air, as the Berkeley study does, is not enough to corroborate a link with potential diseases.