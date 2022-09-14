Mayor Eric Adams on Wednesday said New York City’s shelter system is “nearing its breaking point” and that the city needs to reassess how it accommodates those seeking emergency shelter.

“In this new and unforeseen reality, where we expect thousands more to arrive every week going forward, the city’s system is nearing its breaking point,” Adams said in a statement. “As a result, the city’s prior practices, which never contemplated the busing of thousands of people into New York City, must be reassessed.”

New York City is among the few cities in the country with a right-to-shelter law, a progressive landmark ruling won by activists in 1979 that seeks to ensure that anyone in need of a bed in a shelter receives one.

Asked if the mayor was referring to the right-to-shelter law, Fabien Levy, the mayor’s press secretary, said, "Every New Yorker has a right to shelter. We are not disputing that."

But he also said, “No city official, advocate, or court could have contemplated the unprecedented crisis we’re seeing" and that "the whole system needs to be reassessed." He did not provide specific details or a timeline.

The Adams administration has twice failed to comply with the law in recent months amid the arrival of thousands of asylum throughout the spring and summer, many of whom are being bused to New York City from southern states with hard-line immigration policies, testing New York City’s designation as a sanctuary city.